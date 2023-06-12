ST. LANDRY, La. (KPEL News) - Sheriff's deputies in St. Landry Parish are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger late Saturday night in a shooting that took the life of one female and injured two other people.

Snow's Road, google maps Snow's Road, google maps loading...

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Saturday night around 11:00 p.m. when deputies responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Snows Road outside the Village of Palmetto. The injured victims - a male and a female - were transported to an area hospital for their injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time.

The detectives are working leads and no other details are being released due to it being an active investigation. If you have information on this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile to device. All tips are anonymous.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Deputies Looking For Stolen Vehicles

While we are in St. Landry Parish, there are a couple of stolen vehicles that they are asking people to be on the lookout for.

Meanwhile, deputies announce a truck recently stolen out of Opelousas was recently recovered in Houston, Texas. The truck was recovered the day after it was reported last seen at an address on 7800 block of Hwy 31 Dale White RV Park after the vehicle and keys were taken from the residence.

