1-in-6 Louisiana Workers Don’t Like Their Boss

Let me start by proudly saying I'm happy to find myself in the group of 5 that love their boss.

No, I'm not just saying that because my boss will definitely be reading this. It's true, I'm blessed with a small handful of wonderful bosses to work with and for daily, so for me, it's surprising that such a high percentage of Louisiana workers are not in the same position I am in.

A career website, Zippia, recently conducted a nationwide survey asking employees how they feel about their boss. In comparison to the rest of the country, Louisiana employees particularly dislike their bosses. Coming in with one of the highest percentages in the nation, 18% of Louisiana workers dislike their boss. 1-in-6 employees in our state go to work everyday while working with and for someone they dislike. That's absolutely crazy to me that so many feel this way.

Kathy Morris, head of content at Zippia, spoke about Louisiana's results, saying, "This is one of the highest numbers in the country. When asked why they disliked their boss, people said they were rude, and that is the most disliked trait of bosses in Louisiana.”

Compared to the rest of the nation, the most disliked traits were micromanaging, never being available, and incompetence.

In an interesting statistic, to me anyway, the survey also found that the further away a boss is, the more a worker is likely to dislike them. I don't know why, but I figured it would be the other way around.

For the full survey, click HERE.

