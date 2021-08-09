UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have identified 22-year-old Dashawn Batiste of Breaux Bridge as the man killed in the weekend shooting at The District.

__________________________________________________

UPDATED STORY: State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen gives more details about what happened overnight.

Trooper Gossen says the Lafayette Police officer involved in the incident was not injured. The shooting began as that officer approached one of the groups of people believed to be involved in the shooting incident, which happened in the parking lot of The District. As the officer working the security detail approached the group, one or more of people shot at him and the officer shot back.

The person who died in the shooting was a male. One female was shot as well, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

_____________________________________________________

ORIGINAL STORY: What is being described as a "shoot out" at The District on Johnston Street has left one person dead and several people injured, according to our news partners at KATC.

The incident happened overnight, according to Louisiana State Police who are now investigating the shooting after an officer on duty as security detail was involved. Troopers say the officer returned fire. Dozens of bullet casings are at the scene after multiple shots were fired.

KATC's Abby Breidenbach was at the scene Sunday morning...

KPEL News will have more information shortly as we await more word from the Lafayette Police Department on this ongoing investigation.