First, let us start with the good news.

CHURCH POINT

A man identified as a suspect in a theft from a store in Church Point has been arrested by Church Point Police. The announcement was made on the Church Point Police Facebook Page.

RAYNE

In a separate case, detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office are trying to figure out who burglarized a home in the 5000 block of Roberts Cove Road in Rayne. The incident happened on October 15, 2020, between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the unknown suspect(s) broke in by kicking in a door and stole two safes weighing 150 pounds each and a black Stevens Model 62 semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle.

You are urged to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office tips line at 789-TIPS if you have any information on the home burglary. Or, you can download their P3 app on your mobile phone.

Your calls/tips will remain anonymous. Also, you can get up to a $1,000 cash reward if your information leads to an arrest in the case.