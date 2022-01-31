10 of the Best King Cakes in Lafayette

We are gearing up for Mardi Gras season in South Louisiana right now. The official start of Mardi Gras is this Thursday, January 6, 2022.

With Mardi Gras season comes one of my favorite foods around, King Cake. I mean what is better than a flavor-filled pastry with purple, green, and gold sugar on the top.

Now I know that this topic can literally cause family members to stop talking to each other, but I am going to bring it up because I know I am always searching for the best King Cake around. So I took to social media to find out who has the best King Cakes in Lafayette...Here are your answers:

1. Keller's Bakery

Overwhelmingly everyone agreed that Keller's has the best King Cake in town. Keller's Bakery is located at:

627 Lafayette St, Youngsville, LA 70592

1012 Jefferson St, Lafayette, LA 70501

2. Crystal Weddings

Their King Cakes are quite tasty! Crystal Weddings is located at:

221 Jones Rd, Duson, LA 70529

3. Rickey Meche's Donut King

You can't go wrong with a King Cake from Rickey Meche's Donut King. They have several locations at:

2025 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

402 Guilbeau Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506

101 Sabal Palms Row, Youngsville, LA 70592

4. Rouses Market

Rouses is my go-to for a quick King Cake pick-up. They are delicious and will certainly hit the spot especially if you are like me and picking up a King Cake last minute. Rouses is located ar:

2900 E Milton Ave, Youngsville, LA 70592

6136 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

601 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506

5. Twin's Burger & Sweets

Twin's Burger & Sweets is located at:

801 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

103 Centre Sarcelle Blvd, Youngsville, LA 70592

6. Poupart's Bakery

Their King Cakes are pretty amazing! One friend on social media recommended the original French King Cake (with the almond paste). Apparently, these are delicious. Poupart's Bakery is located at:

1902 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

100 E Vermilion St #130, Lafayette, LA 70501

7. Gautreaux Doughnut Kitchen

I have not had the chance to try a King Cake from this establishment but now it is on my radar. Apparently, the Chocolate filled King Cakes are absolutely amazing! Gautreaux Doughnut Kitchen is located at:

705 S Adams Ave, Rayne, LA 70578

8. Gambino's Bakery

Originally from New Orleans, La this bakery has delicious King Cakes, Cakes, Cookies, everything they serve is tasty. Gambino's Bakery is located at:

3802 Johnston St C, Lafayette, LA 70503

9. LA Cheesecake Bakery

I have never tried a King Cake from LA Cheesecake Bakery but I am determined to get one this year. I have heard nothing but amazing things about their cakes. LA Cheesecake Bakery is located at:

243 Knollwood Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506

10. Great Harvest Bread Co

Everything from Great Harvest Bread Co is delicious so of course, their King Cakes are no different. Great Harvest Bread Co is located at:

54 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508

Over the weekend I went on an adventure to get a King Cake from Sunny Akers Bread and let me tell you it did not disappoint! I heard through social media that this is one of the best King Cakes in town so of course, I had to find out for myself and it's true. This bakery is located at 10502 W Etienne Road in Maurice. To order you will need to go to the website and fill out the order form.

Now if you are looking to make a drive the two and a half hours to New Orleans then I encourage you to stop in at Manny Randazzo King Cake and get a King Cake. This is my personal favorite King Cake and surprisingly several people said it was their favorite too. I don't get this little taste of home very often but if I am being completely honest I will never turn down a King Cake from anywhere.

Manny Randazzo King Cake

3515 N Hullen St, Metairie, LA 70002

