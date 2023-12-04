These Are the 10 Smallest Places in Louisiana
MOUND, La. (KPEL News) - You know that Louisiana isn't a big place, but there are some places here that still seem impossibly tiny.
Looking at the website LouisianaDemographics.com, it's crazy to think that there are places in the state that could really have less than 100 people living there. But, as it turns out, there are 10 such places, and they're scattered all over.
Louisiana doesn't have a lot of big cities. In fact, most rankings only show New Orleans as our "big city," while the likes of Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport, and others are more like medium-sized towns (albeit with Big City personalities). But it's the rural aspect of most of the state that makes the data below seem so incredible.
The population data, according to the site, are from the 2022 Population Estimates Program and 2021 American Community Survey. You'll see them below,
Top 10 Smallest Places in Louisiana
10th: Palmetto
9th: Jamestown
8th (TIE): Romeville
8th (TIE): Bryceland
6th: Delacroix
5th: Mount Lebanon
4th: Marthaville
3rd: Gloster
2nd: Bayou Corne
1st: Mound
Here's a more in-depth look at each of these locations in Louisiana, including how many people live there.
Top 10 Smallest Places in Louisiana
