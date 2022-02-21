11th Annual Save Ze Ta Ta’z Event is Happening in April

The 11th Annual Save Ze Ta Ta’z is happening this year and you won't want to miss out on this event.

Save Ze Ta Ta’z will take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 6 pm. The event will take place at the River Oaks Event Center in the Vermilion Room.

The Keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Reatha Williams.

Dinner will be followed by a silent and live auction.

Art Bra entries are $25. An example of what a bra entry looks like is below.

Event tickets are $50 per person for the Save Ze Ta Ta'z event.

All proceeds will benefit the Zonta Club of Lafayette Scholarships and Service Projects.

Tickets are available at Terry’s Medical Specialties, located at 119 Leonie in Lafayette or at Eventbrite.com.

For more information about the event or the Zonta Club of Lafayette, you can visit the Zonta Lafayette website or their Facebook page.

5 Worst Intersections in Lafayette According to You

If Lafayette Streets Could Talk This Is What They'd Say To You