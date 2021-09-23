$150,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Breaux Bridge

There are a lot of reasons for people in South Louisiana to wake up smiling this morning. Sure, a cold front that came through yesterday has brought fall-like weather to the area, that's a reason to smile.

There aren't currently any tropical weather systems in the Gulf of Mexico, that's a reason to smile. There's a great weekend of football coming up, that's a reason to smile.

And, someone who bought a ticket for the Powerball drawing last night is $150,000 dollars richer this morning. That's a real good reason to smile.

USA Mega via YouTube

Game officials with Powerball have confirmed that there was no single ticket sold for last night's drawing that matched all the necessary numbers to claim the multi-state lottery game's top prize of $493 million dollars. But there were big money winners in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Maryland.

The Pennsylvania purchased ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers and the ticket purchaser opted in on the Powerplay. So that ticket is worth $2 million this morning. The Florida and Maryland purchased tickets did not opt-in for the Powerplay so their take from the game will only be $1 million dollars.

The winning number for last night's September 22nd drawing were:

20 40 47 55 63 Powerball 05 Powerplay x3.

The Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page suggests that 24 tickets sold in Louisiana for last night's drawing are worth $100 dollars or more. There are six tickets that are worth $300. There are 17 tickets worth $100 dollars. And there is a single ticket sold in Louisiana that is worth $150,000.

Google Maps/Google Streetview

The $150,000 winner matched four of the five white-balls and the Powerball. The ticket purchasers also opted-in on the Powerplay. According to the Louisiana Lottery, the $150,000 winner was sold at T-Cochon. That establishment is located at 2290 Cecilia Sr High Highway in Breaux Bridge.

To the person holding that ticket or any lottery ticket that is a big money winner, it's very important that you sign the back of your ticket so it can't be taken from you. You'll also need to contact the Louisiana Lottery office nearest you to arrange for payment and payout.

Now, while $150,000 is nothing to sneeze at, there is still a lot more money available in the Powerball game on Saturday. Powerball game officials are estimating a top prize of over half a billion dollars by the time the balls are dropped Saturday night.

If you do choose to play, please play responsibly and only spend what you can afford to lose.