In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.

Woman Indicted In Shooting Death Of Man In Opelousas Home

31-year-old Niesha Charles has been indicted on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Jason Edwards, who died on August 10, 2022. Law enforcement officers responded to 516 Halpern Street in Opelousas to find Edwards with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the home. Charles - who was also indicted for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm - is set to be arraigned on November 17, 2022.

St. Landry Parish Courthouse, google street view St. Landry Parish Courthouse, google street view loading...

Teenager Indicted In Armed Robbery-Turned-Fatal

17-year-old Jakyri Mykel Altrevan Paddio has been indicted in the 1st Degree Murder of Jeremy Chaisson, who died during on August 5, 2022. The fatal incident happened in Sunset as court documents say it began as an armed robbery and ended with Chaisson being shot to death. Paddio is set to be arraigned on October 27, 2022.

Man Convicted For Assaulting, Attacking, And Threatening To Kill His Girlfriend

31-year-old Brandon J. Smith of New Iberia is scheduled to be sentenced next week on a host of charges, including Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Court documents say Smith - who has an extensive criminal history - was arrested on May 9, 2019, for assaulting, attacking, and threatening to kill his girlfriend, Devin Asiegbu. Smith will be sentenced on October 13, 2022.

