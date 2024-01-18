Crime has been making headlines across the country this year, and it's not difficult to see why. A rise in violence, shoplifting, and more have led to a lot of safety issues in cities across the country, and a lot of folks are fed up with it.

In Louisiana, we're not immune. We've seen plenty of headlines recently involving violent crime in our cities, and it at times feels like it's getting worse.

The website Property Club has updated its annual list of the most dangerous cities in the country to reflect what we're seeing with our own eyes, and among the most dangerous cities in the country are two right here in Louisiana.

Can you guess which ones?

No. 4: Baton Rouge

Property Club puts the state capitol as the 4th Most Dangerous City in the whole country, but what makes it so bad?

"Its population is 227,470, making it the second-largest city in Louisiana after New Orleans," the site explained. "The crime rate in Baton Rouge is 196% higher than the national average at 6,880 incidents per 100,000 residents. The violent crime rate is 1,028 crimes per 100,000 residents, meaning it’s 178% more dangerous than the average US city. The murder rate is 128% higher than the national average, with 29.1 homicides per 100,000 people. Plus, the property crime rate is nearly 200% higher than the rest of the country, with 5,852 crimes per 100,000 residents."

The site also looked at the local crime data and determined that the worst neighborhoods in Baton Rouge are Brookstown, Victoria Gardens, and Greenville Addition.

No. 9: New Orleans

According to Property Club, "Out of a population of 376,971, New Orleans has a crime rate of 5,864 per 100,000 people making it 150% higher than the national average."

But the bad news doesn't end there.

"In 2022, there were 5,208 violent crimes in New Orleans, making the chance of falling victim to a violent crime 1 in 74," the site explained. "Out of that number, there were 201 murders, 1,106 robberies, and 3,200 assaults. There were also 18,098 property crimes in 2020, with 2,039 counts of burglary and 3,526 counts of vehicular assault."

Based on Property Club's analysis, the most dangerous neighborhoods in New Orleans are Pines Village, Wake Lake Forest, Central City, and Desire.

Top 13 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.

Here is the full list of the most dangerous cities in the country, according to Property Club.

1. Memphis, Tennessee

2. St. Louis, Missouri

3. Little Rock, Arkansas

4. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

5. Oakland, California

6. Albuquerque, New Mexico

7. Baltimore, Maryland

8. Cleveland, Ohio

9. New Orleans, Louisiana

10. Detroit, Michigan

11. Lubbock, Texas

12. Stockton, California

13. Chicago, Illinois

The Most Dangerous Cities in Louisiana

