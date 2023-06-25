LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office announces two people are under arrest after a body was found dead inside a vehicle located in the the 300 block of Austin Road, which is registered in Youngsville.

19-year-old Arrellano Cortez and 28-year-old Bojoquez Zamora have each been charged with Second Degree Murder after 43-year-old Raul Ramirez's body was found. The two suspects were arrested on Thursday in connection with the homicide of the Lafayette man.

Both suspects have been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Reminder: All person are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Suspect Arrested in Connection With November 2022 Homicide in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana

A breakthrough in a homicide case that began in 2022. has been announced by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. 19-year-old Braylon Semien was arrested on Thursday and faces a charge of Second Degree Murder.

According to LPSO, the homicide happened in the 700 block of Malapart Road in Lafayette on November 12. Semien sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $500,000.00 bond. His court date has not been set yet.

