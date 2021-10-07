2021 Louisiana High School Volleyball State Championships Moving to Lafayette

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced yesterday that the 2021 Volleyball State Tournament will move from Kenner to the Cajundome in Lafayette.

The reason was simple -- the Pontchartrain Center sustained damage due to Hurricane Ida.

"We are saddened by the damage Hurricane Ida caused to the Pontchartrain Center but look forward to the Cajundome hosting the volleyball state tournament," said LHSAA Assistant Executive Director Karen Hoyt. "The Cajundome will be a fantastic venue for the student-athletes, and we look forward to a successful event."

The quarterfinals, semi-finals, and championships for all five divisions will be held on the original dates of November 11-13, 2021.

Teurlings head coach Terry Hebert is very happy with the decision.

"We're all ecstatic here," Hebert told KATC. "It's a trek for our fans (to Kenner). It's a 2-hour trek every year. A lot of our fans drive 4 hours both ways, each day. For them to be in town, it's exciting for us. But really, I'm excited for our fans, the student body, and the Lafayette area."

The Teurlings Catholic Rebels have made it a habit of making it all the way to the LHSAA Volleyball State Tournament. The school has won the last eight state championships in their respective division.

