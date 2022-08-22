2022 High School Football Jamboree Schedule for Acadiana Area

The 2022 high school football season is right around the corner as the regular season for most schools begins on Friday, September 2.

But before the Friday Night Lights get real, there's a week of jamborees to get teams ready for the season.

Below is the jamboree schedule for much of the Acadiana area.

Kiwanis Jamboree

Thursday, August 25 at Cajun Field

6:00 pm - Teurlings vs. Comeaux

7:30 pm - Carencro vs. St. Martinville

9:00 pm - Southside vs. Breaux Bridge

Friday, August 26 at Cajun Field

6:00 pm - Lafayette vs. Notre Dame

7:30 pm - Cecilia vs. St. Thomas More

9:00 pm - Northside vs. Acadiana

Acadia-Vermilion Jamboree

Thursday, August 25 at Rayne High

6:00 pm - North Vermilion vs. Eunice

7:30 pm - Rayne vs. Erath

Friday, August 26 at Kaplan High

6:00 pm - Crowley vs. Abbeville

7:30 pm - Kaplan vs. Church Point

Sugarcane Jamboree

Thursday, August 25 at Delcambre High

6:00 pm - Delcambre vs. Highland Baptist

7:30 pm - Loreauville vs. Jeanerette

St. Landry Parish Jamboree

Friday, August 26 at Donald Gardner Stadium in Opelousas

8:30 pm - Beau Chene vs. Eunice JV

Westminster Jamboree

Friday, August 26 at Westminster

5:00 pm - Westminster-Lafayette vs. Thrive

6:30 pm - Episcopal vs. Vermilion Catholic

8:00 pm - Westminster-Opelousas vs. Ascension Episcopal

Individual Games

Lafayette Christian at Zachary, 7:00 pm (Friday)

Franklin at New Iberia - 7:30 pm (Friday)

Westgate at Lake Charles College Prep - 7:00 pm (Friday)