2022 Hurricane Names Revealed

We are about 100 days out from the start of the 2022 Hurricane Season. Hurricane season will officially start on June 1, 2022.

While this isn't something we normally think about this time of the year The National Hurricane Center released the 2022 Hurricane Season Names.

These are the 2022 Hurricane Names:

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

It seems that the list of hurricane names comes out several years in advance so we actually know what the names will be up until 2014. However, that doesn’t stop people from adding in their own commentary on the topic and this year’s list is no different.

