2022 Hurricane Names Revealed
We are about 100 days out from the start of the 2022 Hurricane Season. Hurricane season will officially start on June 1, 2022.
While this isn't something we normally think about this time of the year The National Hurricane Center released the 2022 Hurricane Season Names.
These are the 2022 Hurricane Names:
Alex
Bonnie
Colin
Danielle
Earl
Fiona
Gaston
Hermine
Ian
Julia
Karl
Lisa
Martin
Nicole
Owen
Paula
Richard
Shary
Tobias
Virginie
Walter
It seems that the list of hurricane names comes out several years in advance so we actually know what the names will be up until 2014. However, that doesn’t stop people from adding in their own commentary on the topic and this year’s list is no different.