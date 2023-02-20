2023 Louisiana Boys’ High School Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) released the brackets today for the 2023 Boys' Basketball Playoffs.

Just like in football, with the new divisions, there will be fewer champions crowned this year than in years past.

Both the Non-Select and Select Divisions will feature five brackets for a total of 10 state championships.

The breakdown of teams in each division and the number of teams awarded playoff spots are as follows (click on the picture to enlarge):

LHSAA LHSAA loading...

The 2023 Boys' Basketball Playoff rounds are scheduled as follows:

Bi-District - 2/24/23

Regional - 2/28/23

Quarterfinals - 3/3/23

Semi-finals - 3/6-9/23

Finals - 3/10-11/23

This year's LHSAA Boys' Marsh Madness will be held on March 6-11, 2023 at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. This includes both semi-finals and finals in each respective Division.

In every bracket, some of the higher seeds earned first-round byes. In Non-Select, the top four seeds get a bye whereas in Select, the top eight seeds automatically move on to the second round.

Below is the complete playoff schedule for the state of Louisiana.

NON-SELECT

Division I

Bi-District

No. 1 New Iberia (27-3) bye

No. 17 Airline (18-13) at No. 16 East Ascension (17-14)

No. 24 Natchitoches Central (11-17) at No. 9 Salmen (19-9)

No. 25 Dutchtown (15-16) at No. 8 Northshore (15-8)

No. 28 Parkway (13-17) at No. 5 Ouachita Parish (20-9)

No. 2 Hammond (18-11) at No. 12 Hahnville (19-15)

No. 20 Sam Houston (17-15) at No. 13 Mandeville (21-11)

No. 4 Walker (27-5) bye

No. 3 Ponchatoula (25-7) bye

No. 19 West Monroe (16-16) at No. 14 Denham Springs (24-9)

No. 22 South Lafourche (13-11) at No. 11 St. Amant (22-11)

No. 27 Belle Chasse (12-19) at No. 6 Sulphur (25-8)

No. 26 Neville (11-16) at No. 7 Barbe (20-8)

No. 23 Destrehan (12-12) at No. 10 Southside (19-12)

No. 18 Terrebonne (21-9) at No. 15 East St. John (15-12)

No. 2 Ruston (27-3) bye

Division II

Bi-District

No. 1 Wossman (27-4) bye

No. 17 South Beauregard (20-12) at No. 16 Abbeville (14-12)

No. 24 Rayne (15-14) at No. 9 Franklin Parish (23-6)

No. 25 Livonia (12-21) at No. 8 Lakeshore (18-5)

No. 28 DeRidder (13-16) at No. 5 St. Martinville (21-11)

No. 21 Crowley (15-10) at No. 12 Plaquemine (19-12)

No. 20 Ellender (14-15) at No. 13 Opelousas (19-12)

No. 4 Bossier (20-10) bye

No. 3 Carroll (22-11) bye

No. 19 Beau Chene (17-17) at No. 14 Northwest (16-13)

No. 22 Pearl River (18-14) at No. 11 Loranger (18-7)

No. 27 North Vermilion (10-14) at No. 6 Breaux Bridge (19-8)

No. 26 Erath (15-11) at No. 7 Brusly (21-8)

No. 23 Iota (18-10) at No. 10 LaGrange (20-7)

No. 18 Broadmoor (16-14) at No. 15 Lutcher (18-11)

No. 2 Iowa (26-4) bye

Division III

Bi-District

No. 1 Port Allen (25-4) bye

No. 17 Doyle (15-15) at No. 16 Mansfield (13-7)

No. 24 Red River (12-18) at No. 9 Sterlington (24-8)

No. 25 St. James (10-12) at No. 8 Ville Platte (20-9)

No. 28 Vidalia (8-16) at No. 5 Rayville (20-12)

No. 21 Westlake (12-13) at No. 12 Donaldsonville (16-12)

No. 20 Loreauville (11-10) at No. 13 Caldwell Parish (18-13)

No. 4 Patterson (20-4) bye

No. 3 Winnfield (23-4) bye

No. 19 Mamou (15-17) at No. 14 Rosepine (20-9)

No. 22 Vinton (17-9) at No. 11 Marksville (20-12)

No. 27 Avoyelles (10-16) at No. 6 Richwood (21-11)

No. 26 Union Parish (10-15) at No. 7 Madison (23-5)

No. 23 Pine (13-12) at No. 10 St. Helena (16-14)

No. 18 West St. Mary (12-8) at No. 15 Amite (12-15)

No. 2 French Settlement (27-4) bye

Division IV

Bi-District

No. 1 East Feliciana (22-7) bye

No. 17 General Trass (13-10) at No. 16 East Iberville (16-17)

No. 24 Oak Grove (6-10) at No. 9 Welsh (19-12)

No. 25 Mangham (6-13) at No. 8 Elton (22-11)

No. 28 Tensas (8-18) at No. 5 Oakdale (19-7)

No. 21 South Plaquemines (16-12) at No. 12 Pickering (22-12)

No. 20 Homer (9-7) at No. 13 Ferriday (15-8)

No. 4 North Central (20-12) bye

No. 3 Franklin (18-8) bye

No. 19 Jonesboro-Hodge (9-16) at No. 14 Merryville (19-14)

No. 22 Kentwood (10-12) at No. 11 Arcadia (17-11)

No. 27 Jeanerette (10-15) at No. 6 Lakeview (21-9)

No. 26 Logansport (8-11) at No. 7 Delhi (20-9)

No. 23 Block (20-13) at No. 10 Ringgold (24-10)

No. 18 Northeast (17-12) at No. 15 Lake Arthur (13-9)

No. 2 White Castle (24-9) bye

Division V

Bi-District

No. 1 Zwolle (30-2) bye

No. 17 Saline (19-14) at No. 16 Quitman (17-12)

No. 24 Atlanta (13-20) at No. 9 Phoenix (19-13)

No. 25 Florien (15-16) at No. 8 Choudrant (26-9)

No. 28 Monterey (14-10) at No. 5 Lacassine (28-10)

No. 21 Calvin (20-12) at No. 12 Stanley (18-9)

No. 20 Bell City (16-16) at No. 13 Holden (23-9)

No. 4 Gibsland-Coleman (21-7) bye

No. 3 Fairview (29-5) bye

No. 19 Hicks (15-15) at No. 14 Pitkin (26-14)

No. 22 Kilbourne (17-12) at No. 11 Ebarb (21-13)

No. 27 Negreet (11-16) at No. 6 Doyline (25-3)

No. 26 Castor (14-13) at No. 7 Hornbeck (28-6)

No. 23 Summerfield (14-20) at No. 10 Singer (21-13)

No. 18 Hackberry (19-15) at No. 15 Simsboro (14-17)

No. 2 Anacoco (34-5) bye

SELECT

Division I

Bi-District

No. 1 Scotlandville (29-3) bye

No. 17 Alexandria (18-16) at No. 16 Jesuit (16-11)

No. 24 Carencro (13-12) at No. 9 St. Augustine (18-11)

No. 8 John Ehret (19-6) bye

No. 5 Southwood (23-7) bye

No. 21 Bonnabel (19-13) at No. 12 John Curtis (24-7)

No. 20 McKinley (20-11) at No. 13 Holy Cross (19-8)

No. 4 Huntington (22-8) bye

No. 3 Catholic-B.R. (24-6) bye

No. 19 Warren Easton (18-10) at No. 14 Rummel (20-11)

No. 22 East Jefferson (16-12) at No. 11 Eleanor McMain (13-7)

No. 6 Captain Shreve (24-5) bye

No. 7 Pineville (20-8) bye

No. 23 Lafayette (14-12) at No. 10 St. Paul’s (19-8)

No. 18 Brother Martin (16-12) at No. 15 Edna Karr (15-15)

No. 2 St. Thomas More (30-4)

Division II

Bi-District

No. 1 Madison Prep (29-2) bye

No. 17 E.D. White (14-12) at No. 16 Bunkie (16-13)

No. 24 Frederick A. Douglass (15-14) at No. 9 Lake Charles College Prep (25-6)

No. 8 L.B. Landry (22-10) bye

No. 5 Shaw (20-5) bye

No. 21 St. Louis (14-15) at No. 12 Evangel Christian (21-10)

No. 20 Booker T. Washington-Shreveport (13-13) at No. 13 Northside (19-13)

No. 4 Vandebilt Catholic (25-4) bye

No. 3 Hannan (21-5) bye

No. 19 Livingston Collegiate (12-13) at No. 14 Bolton (17-11)

No. 22 Teurlings Catholic (14-17) at No. 11 John F. Kennedy (22-11)

No. 6 George Washington Carver (20-10) bye

No. 7 Lafayette Christian (20-7) bye

No. 23 Buckeye (21-10) at No. 10 St. Michael (24-8)

No. 18 De La Salle (12-11) at No. 15 David Thibodaux (19-11)

No. 2 Peabody (23-6)

Division III

Bi-District

No. 1 Isidore Newman (21-3) bye

No. 17 Green Oaks (13-14) at No. 16 Pope John Paul II (19-12)

No. 24 North Caddo (6-14) at No. 9 Episcopal (18-11)

No. 8 Sophie B. Wright (23-9) bye

No. 5 M.L. King Charter (21-11) bye

No. 21 Northlake Christian (12-15) at No. 12 Parkview Baptist (19-14)

No. 20 Notre Dame (12-10) at No. 13 Ascension Episcopal (21-11)

No. 4 Dunham (18-9) bye

No. 3 Calvary Baptist (22-5) bye

No. 19 Capitol (15-17) at No. 14 Mentorship Academy (19-13)

No. 22 Patrick Taylor (18-14) at No. 11 University Lab (17-15)

No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (17-12) bye

No. 7 St. Charles (20-7) bye

No. 23 Thomas Jefferson (11-12) at No. 10 Catholic-New Iberia (17-9)

No. 18 Sarah T. Reed (16-13) at No. 15 Loyola Prep (18-12)

No. 2 Metairie Park Country Day (22-5)

Division IV

Bi-District

No. 1 Northwood-Lena (25-7) bye

No. 17 Westminster Christian (13-11) at No. 16 Cedar Creek (12-13)

No. 24 River Oaks (3-24) at No. 9 St. Frederick (17-10)

No. 8 St. Mary’s (19-6) bye

No. 5 Hamilton Christian (17-8) bye

No. 21 Ouachita Christian (5-13) at No. 12 Opelousas Catholic (16-10)

No. 20 Catholic-P.C. (9-19) at No. 13 Ascension Christian (16-15)

No. 4 St. Martin’s (19-9) bye

No. 3 Crescent City (20-4) bye

No. 19 Cohen College Prep (9-17) at No. 14 Delhi Charter (17-8)

No. 22 Sacred Heart (9-22) at No. 11 Ascension Catholic (14-14)

No. 6 Central Catholic (19-8) bye

No. 7 Southern Lab (16-9) bye

No. 23 Magnolia School of Excellence (7-16) at No. 10 Vermilion Catholic (14-6)

No. 18 Riverside Academy (8-13) at No. 15 Central Private (17-11)

No. 2 Lincoln Prep (21-4)

Division V

Regional

No. 1 Avoyelles Public Charter (32-1) bye

No. 9 Jehovah-Jireh (7-16) at No. 8 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (16-16)

No. 12 Alexandria Country Day (9-21) at No. 5 Claiborne Christian (21-10)

No. 13 Cristo Rey Baton Rouge (7-11) at No. 4 JS Clark Leadership Academy (18-13)

No. 14 Oak Hill (5-23) at No. 3 Rapides (21-12)

No. 11 Christ Episcopal (14-20) at No. 6 Plainview (15-15)

No. 10 Northside Christian (15-20) at No. 7 Episcopal of Acadiana (17-17)

No. 2 Family Christian (22-14) bye