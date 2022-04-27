3-Year-Old Shot and Killed Inside French Quarter Home, Two Teenage Brothers Detained

A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the French Quarter in New Orleans on Tuesday (April 26), according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The tragedy happened in the 400 block of Burgundy around 3:49 pm.

According to witnesses, they saw a man run out of a building with a girl in his arms bleeding.

Police subsequently detained the little girl's teenage brothers who are believed to be 17 and 19 years old.

Eyewitnesses told New Orleans TV station WGNO that they heard one brother say "help my sister, help my sister! It fell, it fell!"

While it's unclear what the young man was referring to that fell, police did say the shooting happened inside of the home where the family was staying.

In a press conference shortly after the shooting, NOPD said the 3-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released by authorities and the investigation remains ongoing.