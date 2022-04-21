4/20 Crash Results in 500 Pounds of Marijuana Scattered Across Interstate

According to reports, State Highway Patrol Troopers in Missouri responded to an interstate crash on April 20, 2022 and found quite the scene. Photos from the aftermath of the crash show that roughly 500 pounds of marijuana were scattered across the interstate following the 4/20 crash.

It took multiple patrol cars to transport all of the cannabis found on I-70 after a crash occurred on what is celebrated as a National marijuana holiday - 4/20.

Although medical marijuana is legal and marijuana has been decriminalized in Missouri, the two men involved in this incident were reportedly arrested and charged with felony first-degree drug trafficking.

No one was injured in the accident per report. But, there was certainly a massive cleanup effort to undertake with all of that weed spread across the interstate.

See the post with photos from @MSHPTrooperF on Twitter below.

