Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Remakes or reboots (as they are often called) don't typically live up the the original. Who can beat Patrick Swayze in the 1989 hit Road House? Well, it's happened, and some folks are saying it may be better than the original. What makes the movie shine even brighter for people who live along the Gulf Coast is that the soundtrack features 4 south Louisiana musicians.

The 2024 version, streaming on Amazon Prime, differs in a number of ways from the original, according to Screen Rant. Yes, there's a bar and Dalton is a bouncer, but the movie is set in the Florida Keys and Dalton is an ex-UFC fighter.

We've posted the movie trailer at the end of this article.

Like its predecessor, the Road House remake soundtrack is stacked with several genres from rock to blues, but the 2024 version features 8 songs by 4 Louisiana musicians we all know well.

TOMMY MCLAIN

Tommy McLain YouTube loading...

Anyone who grew up in south Louisiana from Lake Charles to Lafayette and St. Landry Parish to Vermilion knows the name Tommy McLain. The Louisiana born and bred talent played with local favorite group The Boogie Kings and collaborated with dozens of more widely known names.

The song "Jukebox Songs" plays during the movie and the final credits. "Before I Grow Too Old," a south Louisiana favorite, is also featured as the on-screen story unfolds.

CC ADCOCK AND THE LAFAYETTE MARQUIS

CC Adcock YouTube loading...

The Lafayette-born crooner and Grammy nominee has two songs on the Road House soundtrack. Adcock is no stranger to the silver screen, at least as far as his art goes. He worked on the HBO series Treme and True Blood.

Interestingly, he co-founded the group called Lil Band O' Gold which Tommy McLain was a part of. Adcock's style is inspired by swamp pop, and he works to see that the style is kept alive.

ROCKIN' DOPSIE JR. AND THE ZYDECO TWISTERS

The Lafayette-born zydeco artist followed in his father's musical footsteps and, if social media is any indication, was elated to have been part of the Road House making. Who wouldn't be excited to be this close to Jake Gyllenhaal, right?

Three of his songs are part of the soundtrack: "Keep on Smilin,'" "I Got Loaded," and "You'll Lose a Good Thing." Way to go, Rock!

ANJELIKA "JELLY" JOSEPH

anjelika jelly joseph YouTube loading...

The New Orleans native has been singing since high school and made an appearance on American Idol. She has performed with groups and is now working on her solo career. You'll hear her song "Ridin Around" as Gyllenhaal rides a Greyhound bound for the Florida Keys.

She's full of energy, a big bright smile, and a voice that allows her to genre-jump.

ROAD HOUSE 2024

