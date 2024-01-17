Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - We all wish we could rake in the big money from the Louisiana Lottery. Whether the jackpot is $1-million or $1.7-billion, no one would argue that a ticket worth either of those amounts would make life financially better.

Truthfully, most of us celebrate if we can win back the money we spent on a ticket. The majority of the population would agree that winning more than $100 would make them smile.

The phrase "Louisiana Lottery" brings to mind the drawing games, like the Louisiana Lotto, Powerball, or Megamillions. The opportunity to win goes far beyond watching numbered balls drop into a chute.

You know those scratch off tickets you see in cases at convenience stores across Louisiana? The top prizes for those games ranges from $4,000 to half a million!

As a matter of fact, in the month of December, Louisiana Lottery players scored more than $600,000 in total prizes on games other than Powerball and Megamillions.

A single scratch-off ticket purchased in Westlake was worth a half-million by itself!

They start at $1 per ticket, with the most expensive ticket being $20. Understandably, the higher the price, the more the potential payout.

Five scratch off tickets sold in Louisiana in January raked in a total of more than $365,000, including one in Erath worth $250,000.

WHERE WERE THE WINNERS?

If you won $1,000, how would that help make your life better? Pay a few bills? Take a little trip? Save it for a rainy day? Someone in Bossier City got to decide what they would do with it.

Who would scoff at winning $5,000? A Hit $5,000 ticket sold in New Iberia did just that, and we'd bet they were smiling ear to ear.

A Power 100X ticket in Shreveport was worth five digits. What would you buy with $10K?

$100,000 is a lot of money in most books, and now it's in someone's bank account. The shopper who decided to spend $5 on the Cash Spin ticket at a Race Track in Lafayette knows that was a wise investment.

What would you do with a quarter of a million dollars? $250,000? Not many of us can fathom that sort of immediate windfall. The person who grabbed a Money Bags scratch off at Eddie's in Erath is finding out.

If you need assistance with a gambling problem, help is available. You can call 1-877-770-STOP (7867). The call and the referral are free. Good Luck.

