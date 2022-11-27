5 People Shot on Bourbon Street Early Sunday Morning

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Sunday, November 27, putting a damper over what had been a festive weekend of celebration around the Bayou Classic football game.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, three male victims and two female victims sustained gunshot wounds after shots were fired a little before 2:00 am in the 200 block of Bourbon Street.

NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said that none of the victims' injuries were thought to be life-threatening.

"Two individuals have been detained for questioning to determine whether they are involved in the incident," Scheets said. "Weapons were taken from both individuals."

Sadly, this was the second shooting incident in the area in a five-hour span. The NOPD said they were investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man which was reported at 8:42 pm on Saturday.

That victim was shot multiple times and the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Canal Street, near the intersection with St. Charles Avenue.

Police said the victim was hospitalized but have not provided further information regarding the man's condition. NOPD also has not said whether the shootings were related or not.

In addition to it being a holiday weekend, there were tens of thousands of additional visitors in the Crescent City for the annual Bayou Classic football game between Grambling State and Southern University.