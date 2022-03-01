5-Year-Old Child in Plaquemine Crashes Mom’s Car Through Dollar General

A five-year-old child in Plaquemine went for a very short and costly joy ride late Monday morning.

The child was reportedly left alone in a running car while his mother got down at the Dollar General on Belleview Drive. According to the Plaquemine Police Department, the child managed to hold down the brake and put the car in drive.

The result was a pretty significant crash into the storefront which broke windows and crumbled bricks. The car's front end had some pretty decent damage as well.

Photos shared on social media showed some of the extents of the damage to the building's facade after the crash.

Initially, the child's mother said her son was with her the whole time and that the car malfunctioned. However, store surveillance told a different story. It showed her entering the store alone and then retrieving her 5-year-old from the vehicle after it crashed into the building.

The woman was issued a misdemeanor summons for improper supervision of a minor.

She told Baton Rouge television station WBRZ that her son is doing well.