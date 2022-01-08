7 Dead, Multiple People Missing After Graphic Videos Show Cliff Collapsing on Tourist Boats in Brazil

At least seven people are dead and others are feared missing after a huge chunk of a cliff broke off, crashing down on tourist boats below in Brazil.

WARNING: Story contains graphic videos that some viewers might find disturbing.

The tragic accident happened at a popular tourist spot approximately 250 miles south of Sao Paulo, where the Brazilian Navy rushed to the scene to help victims along with local firefighters.

There were multiple videos that began to circulate showing the scary scene as it unfolded. Be warned, the videos in the embedded tweets are very graphic.

According to Washington Post, at least seven people are confirmed dead at this time and dozens of others have been hospitalized. Sadly there are people still missing at the time of this post.

While an investigation is ongoing, Mias Gerais Governor Romeu Zema said that heavy rains are believed to be a factor in the cliff collapse and offered the utmost sympathy to the families affected by this unfortunate incident.

Of the 30+ people who were taken to the hospital, some are in critical condition while roughly 20 could be released soon. According to a story from Brazilian outlet O Tempo, one of the men who works for a company that provides speedboat rides said this is unlike anything he's ever seen.

We are all stunned; nobody knows how many victims, but I can already tell you that there were not one or two deaths, but many deaths,” Teixeira said. “There are a lot of hurt people. The region is full of ambulances that have come from other areas to pick up the victims, but no one yet realizes the scale of the tragedy here.

We will update this developing story as we receive more information.