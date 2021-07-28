A Louisiana Mom Held A Vaccine Clinic At Her Son’s Memorial

A Louisiana mom whose son refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 held a vaccine clinic at his memorial after he passed away from the virus.

The mother's son, Brandon Haynes of Baton Rouge, passed away after spending six weeks in the hospital with breathing problems due to COVID-19. The 46-year-old was suffering from heart problems and the lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) before the pandemic began. Both of these conditions raise the probability of the virus being fatal if a patient would catch it.

Betty Antoine, Brandon's mother, told CNN that she begged him to get the vaccine but he refused time and time again. He told Betty that he had done his own research on the vaccines and wanted to hold off from getting the shot.

At his memorial service Antoine decided she wanted to make COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone that would want to get them in Brandon's honor. Three people at the service took part in getting vaccinated and after the memorial ten more have followed suit.

