AMITE, La. (KPEL News) - DeVonta Smith has played for championships at every level.

In high school, he helped lead the Amite High School Warriors to the Class 3A State Championship Game. In college, he helped the Alabama Crimson Tide win two national championships. And, now, Smith has helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.

I remember broadcasting a Class 3A semifinal game in 2016 featuring Smith's Amite club against the Kaplan Pirates. Smith had committed to Alabama and his athletic prowess was certainly well known across the football landscape. He put on a show that night, catching two touchdown passes in a 20-12 win, as documented by The Advertiser.

Then, Smith bookended his collegiate career with the two national championship wins. In his freshmen season he caught the game-winning touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs and in his senior season he set a record for title game catches and touchdown receptions, finishing with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State.

During his first two seasons in the pros with the Eagles, Smith has recorded over 2,000 receiving yards and double digit touchdowns.

During his senior season at Alabama, Smith also won the Heisman Trophy. He was only the fourth wide receiver to ever win that honor. Now that he will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, he has the chance to etch his name among some of the greatest of all time.

What an amazing career this 24-year-old has had so far!

