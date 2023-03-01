Academy Award Nominee Heads To Lake Charles For CyPhaCon

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is on the way this August. But if you really need to get your comic con fix before that, you've got a great chance at the start of April.

CyPhaCon is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center March 31st through April 2nd. It's a 3-day event, that is a combination of Anime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and gaming. The event has been running since 2011, and in the past has featured celebrity guests like Julian Glover, Sonny Strait, Chuck Huber, Tony Amendola, Monica Rial, Robert Axelrod, and many more.

This year's CyPhaCon boasts one of their best lineups ever, even after having to make a sudden change to that lineup.

Legendary actor Edward James Olmos was scheduled to headline the event in Lake Charles this year, but he had been booked to appear in a new filming project, which conflicts with the dates of the show. So Olmos will no longer be able to appear at CyPhaCon.

But that didn't slow their momentum down at all. Because replacing Olmos is one of his former co-stars, Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominee Mary McDonnell.

Closing night reunion panel of Battlestar Galactica and after party presented by Entertainment Weekly and SYFY - Arrivals Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly loading...

McDonnell is one of an elite list of actress who have been nominated for multiple Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Awards. She has been nominated twice for each award. Those nominations came from amazing titles like Dances with Wolves, ER, The Closer, and Passion Fish.

Outside of her award winning roles in those projects, McDonnell is best known as President Laura Roslin in Battlestar Galactica, First Lady Marilyn Whitmore in Independence Day, Rose Darko in Donnie Darko, Kate Roberts in the Scream franchise, and Ruby Goldfarb in Fargo. She will also be appearing in the next installment of Mike Flanagan's recent horror series on Netflix. The latest will be called The Fall of the House of Usher, a follow up to The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club.

McDonnell is a huge addition to the CyPhaCon lineup.

Also set to appear is actress Terry Farrell.

Paramount+'s "Star Trek Day" Celebration Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images loading...

Farrell is best known for her role as Jadzia Dax in 148 episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. She also appeared as one of the lead charecters, Regina "Reggie" Kostas, in the show Becker. She is also pretty well known for the film Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth.

Another one of their major guests is actress and voice over star Cherami Leigh.

"Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry" Premiere Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Funimation loading...

Leigh has worked on over 50 video games and over 150 animated projects. Some of her roles include Curly Q and Nia in Doc McStuffins, Peanut Big Top in La La Loopsy Girls, Sae Kashiwagi in Peach Girl, Tamaki Kawazoe in Bamboo Blade, Patty Thompson in Soul Eater, Lucy Heartfilia in Fairy Tail, Cecily Campbell in The Sacred Blacksmith, Asuna Yuuki in Sword Art Online, Sailor Venus in the Viz Media dub of Sailor Moon, Plutia / Iris Heart in Hyperdimension Neptunia, Sarada Uchiha in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Chloe in Pokémon Journeys: The Series. In video games, she voices Rottytops in the Shantae series, Gaige the Mechromancer in the Borderlands series, Minerva in The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Rhea in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Makoto Niijima in Persona 5 and the Female V in Cyberpunk 2077 for which she received a BAFTA Award for Performer in a Leading Role nomination.

Also joining the lineup are voice actors Derick Snow, Bryn Apprill, Blake Shepard, and Dameon Clarke.

Cast And Stars Attend "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" North American Premiere Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Funimation loading...

Tickets for the show are on sale now, and you can get details here.

