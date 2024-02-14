CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - A teen has been reported missing in Crowley, Louisiana, though local law enforcement thinks that fourteen-year-old Mila Woods may be in the Lafayette area.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for the Crowley High School student after she reportedly left after school to attend a Mardi Gras parade in Lafayette.

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Receives Report

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has received a report concerning the disappearance of a juvenile. Fourteen-year-old Mila Woods, described as a Black female, reportedly left Crowley High School around 4:00 PM on February 9th, 2024. Her destination was a Mardi Gras Parade in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Last Known Location and Description

Mila Woods was last seen wearing blue jean shorts paired with a black shirt and red, white, and black shoes. Authorities believe she is still in the Lafayette area. She stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 105 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

If You Have Any Tips...

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Mila Woods' whereabouts to come forward. They can contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-788-8772, referencing APSO Case 24-0205.

The disappearance has left the community concerned, prompting efforts from law enforcement and local residents to locate the missing teenager. As the search continues, friends, family, and concerned citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any potential leads or sightings to authorities promptly.

