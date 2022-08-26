Acadia Parish Woman Charged in Hit and Run Death
What appears to be great detective work has led to the arrest of a woman believed to be responsible in the death of a person reported missing earlier this month.
According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, Eric Simar was reported missing to them on August 16th. Deputies later found Simar's dead body on Wednesday, August 24th, on the Estherwood Highway just north of the Egan Highway.
Investigators then found that Simar actually died after being struck by a vehicle.
“Our personnel were able to locate the suspect vehicle involved in this case and confirmed that fragments of the vehicle found the scene matched the vehicle,” stated Sheriff K.P. Gibson.
This led deputies to 46-year-old Tina Kibodeaux of Estherwood. She has been charged with one count of Hit and Run resulting in Death or Serious Bodily Injury and has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.