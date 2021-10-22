Acadiana High School to Celebrate 2000 & 2001 Reunions [Details]

Acadiana High School's Class of 2001, joined by the Class of 2000 and friends of, invites you to celebrate with a night of delicious food, live music, a D.J. and an open bar for the first hour of the night!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Acadiana High School Class of 2000 was not able to hold their reunion last year so this year. This year, the class of 2001 is graciously combining the two reunions for one gigantic evening of fun and entertainment.

Entertainment will include a live performance by Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys.

The 2000 and 2001 combination reunion party will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Lafayette Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Acadiana High School 2000 and 2001 Reunion Details

Event Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Lafayette

Price: $65 per ticket

Discounted Rooms: Live out of town or want a night away? Book a discounted room for the evening. $94 (2 Queen Beds) $104 (King Bed). Discount only available for Saturday, November 13, 2021.

For more information visit "AHS 20th" on Facebook or call (337) 315-6536.