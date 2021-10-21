Acadiana Looking to Continue Wreckin’ Through District Play

After a brief road trip to New Iberia, the Acadiana Wreckin' Rams head back home tonight to host the Sam Houston High School Broncos in a Thursday game that can be heard on Classic Rock 105.1 FM.

Acadiana has rolled through district play as their offense has found its rhythm, outscoring their district mates 187-47 in their 4-0 start to district play. The Wreckin' Rams sit alone at the top of District 3-5A.

Sam Houston comes into tonight's matchup with only one win in district play, a 16-10 victory over New Iberia. They've given up over 40 points in each of their last three district losses to Comeaux, Barbe, and Southside.

The two schools did not play last season as Sam Houston did not field a football team due to the devastation of Hurricane Laura and COVID-19. The last time these two teams matched up was in a memorable Thursday night score fest in the Lake Charles area as the Wreckin' Rams put up a school-record 82 points in a matchup of two of the top teams in the district at the time. Acadiana wound up winning 82-41 on their way to the district title and the first of back-to-back state championships.

Acadiana’s 82 points set a new team record, breaking the previous mark of 77 points set in their 2013 Class 5A state championship victory over Parkway. The Veer Machine finished with 658 total rushing yards and 714 yards of total offense.

The two teams combined for 1,171 yards of total offense.

According to an article I wrote in the Advertiser, Acadiana's all-time leading rusher Dillan Monette scored six touchdowns on the night. He set the new team record for rushing yards in a game — 343 yards on 25 carries. Monette also had 56 yards receiving on one catch.

Tonight's game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. with the pregame show set to begin at 6:00 p.m. as Brandon Comeaux and Ian Auzenne preview the matchup.

