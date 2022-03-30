Acadiana Power Outages Due to High Winds

About five customers of LUS are reporting power outages today according to local websites.

SLEMCO is reporting around 1,600 customers are experiencing power outages in Acadia Parish. In addition to that parish, Lafayette Parish has around 150 customers of SLEMCO that have had a disruption in service.

SLEMCO is also showing close to 1,000 customers northwest of Opelousas are contending with electricity outages. There are also around 160 customers in lower Vermilion Parish experiencing outages.

A message via SLEMCO'S Facebook page:

The long-awaited line of bad weather is making its way through our service area now. We have mostly sporadic outages, at this time. SLEMCO crews are out working to restore power and will continue until power has been restored to everyone. Call 1-888-275-3626 to report any outages. You can also login to SmartHub to report an outage. Remember to treat all downed power lines as energized and stay away.

CLECO outage maps show a few hundred customers in Lafayette, St. Landry and Acadia Parish are experiencing interruptions of service as well today.

Entergy is also reporting some sporadic outages. You can click here to report an outage.

Fortunately, all of the power companies are out in full force to make sure they restore your electricity as soon as possible.

