There was a big winner and a bigger winner in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game. One ticket sold for last night's drawing can lay claim to the current Mega Millions jackpot of $126 million dollars.

Shane U EkGjolm via Unsplash.com Shane U EkGjolm via Unsplash.com loading...

Unfortunately, that ticket was not sold in Louisiana but we do know from Mega Millions game administrators that a ticket sold in South Louisiana can lay claim to a nice and tidy sum of $30,000 this morning.

First things first, the Mega Millions game had not produced a jackpot winner since the January 28th drawing earlier this year. In that drawing, the game's top prize was $421 million. Last night's top prize wasn't quite that much but I don't think any of us would turn away an extra $126 million or whatever is left after Uncle Sam takes his cut, would we?

Here's how last night's drawing unfolded:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC3b2zkkiLk

If you didn't get the chance to write those numbers down while the balls were dropping or you just want to verify your ticket here are the numbers that were drawn.

07 18 38 58 64 Mega Ball 24 and Megaplier x3.

The Mega Millions website says the ticket that matched all the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize was sold in New York. We can only hope that the individual or family that holds that ticket will find their newly found financial windfall as a blessing.

Meanwhile, here in Louisiana, we have our own "cash blessings" to discuss from last night's drawing. If you bought your ticket here.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

That's the Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store on South Adams in Rayne. The $30,000 winner was sold at that location for last night's drawing. The Louisiana Lottery Big WIns Page that ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, the Mega Ball, and the ticket purchaser opted in for the Megaplier too.

But that wasn't the only ticket sold in Louisiana that needs some attention this morning. The Louisiana Lottery says there were five tickets sold in the state that can lay claim to a $1,500 prize. Three more tickets sold are worth $500 each while yet another ticket is valued at $600 and three others are valued at $200 each.

5 Million Dollars In Cash Displayed At Seminole Hard Rock Casino Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

There were a lot of other winners of $60 and $30 respectively so do check your numbers, maybe your Mega Millions luck can put at least some gas in your tank to make another trip to "the Pig".

Remember if you have a winning lottery ticket sign the back of it. This protects you from loss or theft and will ensure that your winnings are protected. The Mega Millions jackpot will now return to its beginning total of $20 million for Friday's drawing. Meanwhile, tonight's Powerball game will feature a top prize of $99 million.

Please play responsibly and spend only what you can afford to lose. And speaking of "gas in your tank" maybe these will help you laugh through the pain you're feeling at the pump.