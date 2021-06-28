Acadiana Sold Ticket Worth $50,000 in Powerball Game

Did you play the Powerball game on Saturday night? The multi-state lottery game is a favorite among lottery players in the state and Saturday night's drawing demonstrated one of the big reasons we like it so much in Louisiana. Our state's Powerball players seem to have some incredible lottery luck. This time to the tune of $50,000.

Now, we are no strangers to big money wins in the Mega Millions game either. In fact, just three weeks earlier at Mega Millions ticket was sold in Crowley at Cuccio's Food Mart that was worth $30,000. So you see, lottery fever is alive and well in the state no matter what big money game is offering the prizes.

Okay, now that we've gone down memory lane a little bit, let's get back to the specifics of this past weekend's big money win. First things first, there was no big jackpot winner in the June 26th Powerball drawing. That top prize in the game will continue to grow and it is estimated that bed Wednesday evening when the ping pong balls are dropped again the estimated jackpot will be well over $88 million.

So, is it really possible to increase your chances of winning a lottery game such as the Powerball or Mega Millions? This guy thinks so and he has the winning tickets to back it up.

The Louisiana winner was one of 16 tickets sold for the Saturday drawing that returned a prize of $100 dollars or more. Besides the $50,000 winner, there were nine other tickets sold in the state that can lay claim to a prize of at least $300 this morning.

Here's the way the numbers shook out Friday night.

The numbers drawn according to the Powerball website were:

08 31 39 43 60 Powerball 17 and Powerplay x 3

The Acadiana sold ticket that is worth $50,000 was sold in Opelousas at the Grolee Corner Stop which is located at 1344 West Grolee Street in Opelousas. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. They were in fact, one number away from the big money prize.

As always we encourage you to only play lottery games if you can afford to lose your investment. While we often report on major monetary gains made through the lottery far more people do not claim prizes than those that do. If you or a loved one has an issue with gambling there is help available by calling 1-877-770-7867

Now if these stories of big money lottery wins have you dreaming of a life of luxury, just no that you won't have too far to go to find it and it includes a little oceanfront property too.