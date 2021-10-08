18 Year Old Accused in Texas School Shooting is Out of Jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond. Timothy Simpkins was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from Fort Worth's Tarrant County Jail after his attorney posted a $75,000 bond.

Wednesday's tragedy

According to numerous reports, 18-year-old Simpkins, a student at Arlington's Timberview High School, was in a classroom when a fight started with between him and another student. Videos of the fight show Simpkins being hit repeatedly in the head.

After Timberview teachers were able to break up the fight, Simpkins grabbed a backpack, took out a gun and began firing at the other student.

Various eyewitnesses say that Simpkins fired as few as three or as many as eight times. The other student, a 15-year-old whose name is being withheld, is in critical condition. Others struck by the fusillade include a female student and one of the teachers who broke up the fight. Another Timberview teacher was injured when she fell avoiding the bullets.

The female student was grazed by a bullet and was treated and released. The teacher is hospitalized and reports say he is in good condition.

Simpkins fled the scene, but later surrendered to police.

Thursday's bond hearing

During the Thursday morning hearing, Simpkins mother told the court that her son has been the victim of bullying by more than one person. She also claimed they reported the incidents to school officials, but no action had been taken.

As a condition of his release, Simpkins is under house arrest and must wear GPS monitor. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

