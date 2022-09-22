An active shooter situation is nothing to take lightly.

That goes for any law enforcement agencies who have to work them and for any criminals who like to call them in.

Over the years, we have seen rashes of bomb threats being called in at various schools and even businesses. Many times, these threats are false and the criminals calling them in are usually caught and arrested.

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 21 Dead Getty Images loading...

Apparently, since the school shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, schools in Louisiana parishes are having to deal with automated false reports saying that there is an active shooter at a local school. Well, that happened in New Iberia on Thursday as Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies say a false report came in just after 1:00 p.m. to the IPSO Dispatch Division that there was an active shooter at Westgate High School.

Westgate High School (Iberia Parish School Board Photo) Westgate High School (Iberia Parish School Board Photo) loading...

After immediately communicating to their School Resource Officer at Westgate High, confirmation came in that "there was no critical incident at the school." Deputies still quickly checked the school for reassurance and found no immediate threat.

