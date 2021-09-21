Aerial Mosquito Spraying Scheduled for Acadia Parish This Week

The pest that was Tropical Storm Nicholas left behind some critters who have been annoying Acadia Parish residents even more than usual lately - mosquitoes.

According to a press release from the Acadia Parish Police Jury, surveillance found increased mosquito populations since Nicholas and other tropical weather has been dumping rain on the parish for the last couple of months and agricultural fields associated with rice and crawfish have been activated.

(Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Gettyimages)

Ground spraying is useful in the fight against mosquitoes, but aerial spraying controls these pests where ground spraying is less accessible and effective.

Designated areas of Acadia Parish are scheduled to receive aerial spraying between Wednesday and Friday of this week happening between approximately 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. If all of the designated areas do not get sprayed during that time, the spraying will continue on a day that works.

