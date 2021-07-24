Alabama Murder Suspect Arrested in Lafayette

Federal marshals and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's SWAT Unit have arrested two federal fugitives, including a capital murder suspect wanted in Chambers County, Alabama.

According to LPSO Captain John Mowell, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Lagneaux Road near Freda Lane just north of Ridge Road at the request of the U. S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force. They executived that warrant Friday afternoon and arrested both fugitives without incident.

Robyn Jones is facing a capial murder charge in Chambers County, Alabama. Vincent Tiller is facing aggravated assault and aggravated battery disfigurement in Spalding County, Georgia.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Tiller was wanted in connection with the deadly 2020 shooting of Louisiana native Tamario Jenkins. Jenkins had recently moved to Georgia when he was gunned down. Police say Jenkins went to the home where the shooting happened with Jenkins but left the scene before police arrived.

We could not find any information about the murder case in which Jones is a suspect.