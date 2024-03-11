HOUSTON, Texas (KPEL News) - An extremely popular cheese brand you regularly find in grocery stores has issued a major, but voluntary recall impacting several states, including Texas.

Sargento, a well-known and popular cheese brand in the United States, called for a voluntary recall of several of its products across fifteen states after an issue with a distributor affected "a limited amount of its Food Service and Ingredients products," the company said.

The recall involves over 10,000 cases of Sargento's popular shredded cheese varieties, encompassing cotija, parmesan, Swiss, Asiago, Monterey Jack, white cheddar, cheddar, a nacho and taco blend, Italian cheese blend, taco cheese blend, and queso quesadilla cheese.

Originally, news circulated that a mandatory recall of Sargento-brand products was issued by the FDA. However, the company issued a statement on March 7, 2024, clarifying the situation.

"This news stemmed from California-based Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc.’s recall on February 5 of its Cotija cheese due to a related listeria outbreak," the company clarified on March 7, 2024. "Sargento immediately investigated the situation last month and determined that the recall impacted a limited amount of its Food Service and Ingredients products. This recall did not impact Sargento-branded products."

"Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento immediately made the decision to voluntarily recall the products that were supplied by Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. and products that were packaged on the same lines," the company added. "Sargento also terminated its relationship with Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. and immediately notified its affected business customers."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enforcement report reveals that the recall stems from concerns about listeria contamination in dairy products supplied by Rizo-López Foods Inc., one of Sargento's suppliers. In response, Sargento promptly recalled the products associated with Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc. and those packaged on the same production lines. The company also terminated its association with Rizo-López Foods, Inc.

Shred It Yourself

If a recall like this were ever to impact you, there is a way to get around it - shred the cheese yourself instead of buying bags of shredded cheese.

Shredding cheese yourself is better than buying pre-shredded cheese because it helps maintain the cheese's freshness and flavor. When you buy a block of cheese and shred it at home using a grater, you ensure that the cheese is exposed to air for a shorter time, preserving its natural taste and texture. Pre-shredded cheese often contains anti-caking agents to prevent clumping, which can affect its meltability and taste.

Additionally, buying a block of cheese is usually more cost-effective than purchasing pre-shredded cheese. When you shred your own, you get more cheese for your money, and you can control the size and thickness of the shreds based on your preferences.

Moreover, pre-shredded cheese often contains added ingredients to prevent sticking, which may affect the cheese's quality. Shredding your own cheese allows you to avoid these extra additives and enjoy the pure taste of the cheese.

Shredding cheese yourself helps maintain freshness, flavor, and cost-effectiveness while avoiding additional additives. It allows you to enjoy the full, natural taste of the cheese without compromising on quality.

