KPEL 96.5 is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. All the latest news, traffic, and weather that you depend on is available anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device. From Bernie in the Morning to the Moon Griffon Show, Rush Limbaugh, Offsides, and more, you'll be connected better than ever!

Setting up KPEL 96.5 on your device is easy, just say, “Alexa, play KPEL 96 5.”

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: lafayette.dme@townsquaremedia.com