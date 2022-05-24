The Alice in Wonderland Experience, a giant, escape-room-style experience, is coming back to Lafayette!

Alice In Wonderland Experience Louisiana YouTube Via CluedUpp loading...

The Alice in Wonderland Experience from CluedUpp Games is coming to Lafayette on November 5, 2022.

As described by CluedUpp Games -

"Follow Alice down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue, and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland event.

Solve clues which just get curiouser and curiouser, take on mad and mischievous challenges, and uncover a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland."

Contestants work to solve clues from Cheshire Cat and complete the Mad Hatter's challenges as you race against the clock to rescue Alice.

The exact location of the immersive Alice in Wonderland Experience will be revealed two weeks before the event happening on November 5, 2022, in Lafayette.

Each team ticket admits 6 adults and kids can play along as extras for free.

Tickets are selling quickly, so if you want to hop down the rabbit hole with family and friends, get yours now over CluedUpp.com.

You can also win prizes!

From cluedupp.com -

Prizes are awarded for each of the following categories

Fastest team

Best Fancy Dress (Alice in Wonderland Inspired)

Best Team Picture

Best Team Name

Best Mini Player (Under 16's Prize)

Pawesome Pooch (Best Dog Photo)

Dressing to impress in your best Alice in Wonderland style costume is highly encouraged.