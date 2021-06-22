As the weekend came to a close, American Airlines announced they had canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend and were canceling more flights. Throughout the day Monday, the Texas-based carrier began releasing more specifics.

One question on the minds of people in the Lafayette and Acadiana area became "Will Lafayette Regional Airport be affected?"

We asked that question to Executive Director with LFT Steven Picou.

"At this time, Lafayette is not aware of any of those cancellations that are going to impact our market," said Picou in a voicemail to KPEL News.

This decision by American Airlines will affect about 80 flights a day throughout the rest of June and up to 1% of its daily operations in July, according to Fox Business.

Hundreds of flights were canceled over the weekend because of staffing issues and the rough weather in the first half of June did not help anything.

"The first few weeks of June have brought unprecedented weather to our largest hubs, heavily impacting our operation and causing delays, canceled flights and disruptions to crew member schedules and our customers’ plans," an American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

Remember, the pandemic took its toll on the airline industry and, while the industry did get government relief money, there is still the issue of retraining the airport staff members that have come back to work.

With hurricane season getting ramped up, there is no telling how much that inclement weather could affect the airline industry moving forward.