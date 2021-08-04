‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Is Off the Show and We May Know the Real Reason

American Pickers has been a well-liked television series since it debuted in early 2010 on The History Channel.

The show features pals Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz traveling across America in search of rare artifacts and national treasures they can buy from collectors and then re-sell in their antique shops.

The show also features shop manager Danielle Colby and sometimes Mike's brother, Robbie Wolfe.

The show has been wildly popular. Unfortunately, it appears the show will be going on without Frank, as word broke recently that he will not be returning to the show.

Shortly after the network announced it would not be bringing Frank back, Mike released the following statement:

"I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he's been like a brother to me. The journey that Frank, Dani (Danielle), and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey."

Now, Franks's last episode that aired was back in March 2020. Citing back surgery and his ongoing difficulties with Crohn's disease, Frank didn't return to the show when production ramped back again after the pandemic several months ago.

Sadly though, if you read between the lines regarding things said in the media by both Mike and Danielle, it sure sounds like the reason for Frank's departure was long-coming and needed.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Danielle said in part: "I’m truly saddened for the loss of Frank on the show. I’m incredibly sad for his struggles. I have personally watched everything over the last decade. I have many thoughts but won’t speak them as they are only my thoughts, not gospel."

She would go on to say, "Frank caused so much pain for himself that it has been hard to watch. I truly hope Frank receives all the help he needs to become well after years of being unwell."

In reading all of her comments, it sure seems like Frank had some sort of substance abuse issue. Mike reportedly told U.K. publication The Sun that Frank went to rehab for alcohol abuse.

Furthermore, Frank has been quoted in The Sun making not-so-kind remarks about Mike.

"I haven't talked to Mike in two years," Fritz told the publication. "He knew my back was messed up, but he didn't call me up and ask how I was doing. That's just how it is."

In the same article, Frank suggested that Mike's ego was part of the reason why he is no longer on the show.

"The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent," Frank said of Mike. "I can't even bend that far down to show you how much. That's fine. It's like you've got Aerosmith and there's Steven Tyler and he's the frontman. I found my spot, I'm second and he's number one on the show. That's no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem."

The History Channel has been contacted by multiple media outlets for comment on Frank's situation, but the network has been tight-lipped as far as we can tell.

American Pickers is currently in production on its 11th year and airing new episodes on Mondays at 8:00 pm on The History Channel.