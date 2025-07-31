LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — A man from Lafayette is now behind bars and facing serious charges after law enforcement says he trespassed on private property and attempted to film people inside their homes without their consent.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Andre Guidry, 33, was arrested Thursday morning after several weeks of investigating complaints from homeowners in the 100 block of Stoneridge Drive.

Read More: Louisiana Family Says Police Stormed House by Mistake

The complaints state that there was suspicious activity involving someone lurking around homes and allegedly trying to record videos of people inside their homes without their knowledge.

After the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office collected victim statements and witness accounts, detectives issued a search warrant for Guidry's home.

With the evidence they obtained during the search, a judge officially signed off on an arrest warrant.

Guidry is now facing a total of 11 charges, including:

6 felony counts of Video Voyeurism

5 counts of Criminal Trespass

The 33-year-old was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday, according to an official statement released by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

The details regarding what evidence was uncovered during the search warrant were not released.

If you live in the area and believe you may have experienced the same suspicious behavior, you are urged to contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.