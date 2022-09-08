Brick & Spoon, one of Lafayette's favorite Sunday Brunch destinations, has closed its doors.

I, for one, will miss the Bacon Cali Burger and, of course, the biscuits and gravy for breakfast.

And the drinks, too. When they are this good, you can't decide on which one you want.



So, why the closure?

We reached out to Connie Soileau, Owner/Manager of Brick & Spoon, to ask her why it closed and to ask about the future of the restaurant.

I told her that I know people who are not okay they won't be able to get Brick & Spoon's Build Your Own Bloody Mary any time soon, and here's what she had to say.

Photo courtesy of Brick & Spoon Photo courtesy of Brick & Spoon loading...

Connie told us that ever since COVID hit, the restaurant never fully recovered, at least during the week.

Dealing with a lack of employees, Connie said she found herself working both front and back of house throughout the day, unable to fully pay attention to either.

She said that her weekend/brunch business was good, but business during the week never really came back to pre-COVID levels.

And, as any business owner knows, if you try to keep your doors open during periods when there are few customers, expenses soon outpace income.

Photo courtesy of Brick & Spoon Photo courtesy of Brick & Spoon loading...

So, basically, it comes down to this: economics.

Connie told us that the corporate office at Brick & Spoon (it has franchised out since opening in 2013) was in the process of finding a new franchisee who may be interested in reopening the restaurant but, at this time, that hasn't panned out.

Someone (other than Connie) had been running the business for the past few weeks, but it appears that person left this week, effectively shuttering the doors.

So, as it stands, it appears that Brick & Spoon in Lafayette is no more and my taste buds are sad.

Most Underrated Restaurants in Acadiana