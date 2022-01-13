Anybody See the New Thing in Front of Lowe’s on Amb. Caffery

Have you seen the crowds of cars outside Lowe's on Ambassador Caffery lately? People in cars are waiting around and most people aren't buying a thing.

After getting word about the unusual amount of cars gathered in one area of the parking lot of Lowe's on Ambassador Caffery, we took a trip to Lowe's to find out why.

As it turns out, the word is getting out about the new Free Air Stations to fill up tires that Lowe's has rolled out for the new Pro shopping experience. The stations are part of Lowe's Enhanced Pro Shopping Experience. Pro customers can fill up tires and portable air tanks for pneumatic tools quickly and be on their way.

The Enhanced Pro Shopping Experience also offers Pro Trailer Parking, Free Phone Charging Stations, Convenience Rack (which includes pain relievers, snacks and more), Dedicated Pro Checkout, etc.

We asked several of the vast amounts of people who were outside getting air in their tires if they were Pro customers and none of them knew what we were talking about. These were just regular people who appeared to have no plans to buy anything from Lowe's that day. They were there just getting free air for their tires.

During our visit, we asked an employee if the Free Air Station was for everyone and he said, "Yes". We reached out via phone to both Lowe's Home Improvement stores at 3726 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. and 120 E Gloria Switch Rd. in Lafayette to confirm the employee's response but could not get anyone to answer for comment (after multiple attempts).