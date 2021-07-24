Arby’s Coming Up Fast In Lake Charles

A couple of months ago we reported that a new restaurant was coming to town which is a new Arby's restaurant. The new joint will be located close to the corner of Nelson Road and West Prien Lake Road just East of Sam's Club on Nelson Road.

When we last reported the building was just getting under construction but we checked on it yesterday and it looks like the new Arby's looks close to being finished.

We haven't got the word on the projected date on when it will open to the public. As you look at the picture we have, you can see it still needs concrete for the parking lot and some windows too.

Right next to the new Arby's, there is another restaurant being built as well. A new Buffalo Wild Wings is being built just South of the Arby's location on Nelson Road as well.

Buffalo Wild Wings is currently housed across the street in the Target shopping center but will soon be making a move as well.

If you can remember, this is not the first time Lake Charles has had an Arby's restaurant. The first and original Arby's was located on Highway 14 in the parking lot in front of the old Kroger's shopping center.

That location was open for a few years but eventually shut their doors. Now a new location is set to open soon here in the city.