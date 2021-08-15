Getty Images/Carl Court

As I sat on the sofa trying to find something to watch on TV tonight I suddenly missed the Olympic Games. It is no secret that I love the Olympics and look forward to them every four years. This year however I loved seeing all the videos of children imitating their favorite Olympians. These videos just made me happy to see and honestly with everything going on in the world right now, I think we all just need some happiness!

Here are a few of my favorite videos of children imitating their favorite Olympians:

I can't wait to see these two one day at the Olympic games.

This little girl has big dreams of being just like Aly Raisman. With a little help from her dad I think she is well on her way to getting a Gold medal one day.

Watch out! This girl has her eyes on the ultimate prize... competing in the Olympic games.

Watch out, boys! This little girl is already training for the next Olympic games.

