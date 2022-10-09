Area of Surrey Street Sectioned Off—Potential Explosive Device Found

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO) found a potential explosive device during a traffic stop on Surrey Street. An area of Surrey Street near Evangeline Thruway is sectioned off at this hour.

The potential explosive device was located and confiscated by LPSO during the traffic stop which led to enough concern among authorities that a small area surrounding the incident was blocked off to the public as a precaution.

This is all the information LPSO has released at this time. We will have more details if the situation warrants it.