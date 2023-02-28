OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - A gym in Opelousas has turned into a homicide scene Tuesday morning after an argument between two men turned deadly.

Opelousas Police say the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. when the argument was taken outside where one of the men was shot and killed by a single gunshot. Despite life saving measures that were performed by others at the gym and by first responders, the man's life was unable to be saved.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of South Union Street. The gym in that block is Anytime Fitness, which is near Donald Gardner Stadium. Opelousas PD have not officially said that Anytime Fitness is the site of the crime scene but people in the area have pointed it out.

Opelousas Police say they have taken the shooter into custody and officers are currently interviewing him.