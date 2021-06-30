Arnaudville Man Arrested; Indecent Behavior w/ a Juvenile Charges

An Arnaudville man was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center after allegations were made of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Captain Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office says that bond was set at $25,0000 for 25-year-old Devin Laborde.

Photo courtesy of St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

Higgins says they began an investigation into Laborde and his alleged actions after allegations were made against the man.

He was ultimately charged with two counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Very few details of the case are being released so as not to impact the victim.

