Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide.

Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.

A 2019 Ram 1500 pickup, driven by 36-year-old Luke Tripkovich of Breaux Bridge, veered into eastbound traffic. The truck hit a 2022 Freightliner box truck and a 2017 Nissan Rogue, which was traveling behind the box truck. The box truck then rotated, according to Louisiana State Police, and hit Rossyoin's car.

Rossyoin was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to an LSP statement, law enforcement on the scene noticed Tripkovich was impaired. The drivers of the box truck and the Rogue were not. LSP obtained a sample for toxicology, which is being analyzed at the state police crime lab. Tripkovich was taken to a local hospital, medically cleared, and then booked into the St. Martin Parish jail.

Tripkovich was charged with vehicular homicide, driving under suspension, and careless operation.

"Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes," LPS said in its statement. "Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver or utilizing a ride share driver. Please choose to not drive impaired, which includes, both, alcohol and drugs and never ride with an impaired driver."

LSP also noted that Troop I has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 62 deaths since the beginning of 2022.

